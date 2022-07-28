Psychiatric evaluation ordered for convicted serial rapist

Serial rapist Shadane Harris has been ordered by the court to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The order was made by Justice Bertram Morrison in the St Catherine Circuit Court this morning.

Harris, who pleaded guilty to several attacks in Portmore, St Catherine, was scheduled to be sentenced today but the matter was postponed to October 11 to facilitate the psychiatric evaluation

Harrison pleaded guilty in March.

He was originally charged with 32 counts but pleaded guilty to 21.

He was charged with:

* Six counts of rape

* Four counts - grievous sexual assault

* Nine counts - burglary and assault

* One count - wounding with intent

* One count - simple larceny

Four of the rapes occurred in 2018, one in 2019 and one in 2014.

Harris was apprehended by the Portmore police on June 21 and charged nine days later.

A total of 32 witnesses were lined up to give evidence at his trial.

Harris is being represented by attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley.

- Rasbert Turner

