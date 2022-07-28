Rushane Barnett pleads guilty to Clarendon massacre

Rushane Barnett, the man charged with the gruesome murder of a Clarendon mother and her four children, has pleaded guilty.

Barnett entered the plea this afternoon in the Home Circuit Court.

He was convicted of five counts of murder in relation to the killing of his cousins Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr.

The victims were discovered inside their Cocoa Piece home in Clarendon with chop wounds and their throats slashed on June 21.

Barnett, who had been staying at the house, fled the area to Wilson Run in Trelawny but was later apprehended in the parish.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

At his first court appearance, the prosecution had served notice that it will be seeking the death penalty.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.