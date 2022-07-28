Seven held after cocaine seized at St Andrew apartment freed

Seven persons, including three Americans, were freed today after the Crown withdrew charges against them in relation to the seizure of cocaine at an apartment in St Andrew in March.

No evidence was offered against the men in relation to conspiracy to export cocaine.

The charges of possession of cocaine and taking steps to export cocaine were withdrawn when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The prosecutor told the court that the charges could not be made out against them because the law in relation to possession requires knowledge, control and custody.

The prosecutor explained that the cocaine was found locked away in a drawer and the seven accused did not live at the premises and were only attending a party.

Freed were 26-year-old Tyrell Halliman, of the United States, Daniel Halliman, 25, of Stony Hill, St Andrew, Lamar Clarke, 27, trader, of Port Antonio, Portland, Anicia Reid, 21, customer service agent, of Greater Portmore, St Catherine, Racqueal Robinson, of Barbican Way, St Andrew, Cheyenne Drayton, 26, and Dalia Carey, who are both from the US.

They were arrested and charged after the police allegedly found 1 lb .297 ounces of cocaine at a gated community in St Andrew on March 29.

Carey was represented by attorney-at-law Kimberli Whittaker, while attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb Cunningham represented the other six.

- Barbara Gayle

