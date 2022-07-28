Two bodies found near canal in Spanish Town

The bodies of two men were discovered near a canal along Job Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

The Gleaner was informed that one of the men was reported missing on Friday, July 22.

It is reported that residents stumbled upon the bodies around 9:30 a.m. and an alarm was raised.

The police subsequently arrived at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

