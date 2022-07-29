Collision along Marcus Garvey Drive

Motorists are being advised to expect delays due to a motor vehicle collision along the Port Kingston Causeway in the vicinity of Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew.

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes where possible.

The police say more information will be provided.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.