Crofts Hill donkeys raring to go on Independence Day

After a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus, man and beast will team up at the starting line in just over a week’s time for the return of the highly anticipated donkey races in Crofts Hill, Clarendon, on Independence Day.

With the 2022 title and bragging rights on the line, this year’s return promises much excitement as the donkeys, with jockeys aboard, will gallop at full speed in a battle for the coveted title.

The August 6 event, which will be held under the banner of ‘Preserving Our Culture’, is not just a staple for Crofts Hill, but is also a hit for residents from neighbouring communities, who usually turn out for a day of wholesome family entertainment.

“I am the person who initiated it,” a proud Raphael Simpson told The Gleaner recently of his brainchild, which was first staged in 1982 and held every year since then – exception in 2020 and 2021, when large gatherings and entertainment events were banned because of the pandemic.

Simpson recalled that the event began 40 years ago, partly as a fundraiser at Crofts Hill Primary School, which was having furniture shortage at the time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Although he did not attend the institution, Simpson is a member of its past students association and had approached the then principal with the idea of holding a fair on the school compound. The school would receive 50 per cent of the proceeds to buy furniture. The principal accepted, and the rest is still history in the making.

In later years when the fair began waning in popularity, the children would only turn out in the evenings and there was nothing to engage the adults. Residents would instead venture as far as Spanish Town and Portmore in neighbouring St Catherine for holiday entertainment.

So in the late 1980s to early ‘90s, Simpson decided to add donkey races to the slate of activities.

The Crofts Hill Citizens’ Association, the Kiwanis Club and the past students association gave their backing and the event was rebranded a ‘Donkey Carnival’.

“And, I tell you, it tek off, and it keeps growing and growing,” Simpson said.

Profit-making is not the objective, he told The Gleaner, noting that the main goal is to bring people from the communities together.

CAMARADERIE IMPORTANT

The carnival is quite significant this year, according to Simpson, who is hoping it will reignite the community spirit, which has been dampened over the past few years as many people now turn to the television, computers and smartphones for entertainment.

The camaraderie and socialising the event affords is important, Simpson said.

“Everybody has become independent, and maybe that is what is pulling us apart ... . In my opinion, this is what is driving away the love,” he said.

It is also a way of getting people to keep their donkeys and not sell them.

North Clarendon is in a sugar cane belt and because of the topography, donkeys are used to carry the reaped cane to central points.

Simpson himself grew up riding cane-laden donkeys, but, according to him, young people are not interested in farming, and thus there is less dependence on these beasts of burden.

With a chance of them now evolving into champion racing donkeys, he believes there is a good reason to keep the animals around.

In addition to the much-anticipated donkey races, which will have two donkeys per race in a multiple-elimination format, there will be vendors’ booths, and a parade with music, including traditional Revival drumming, among other things.

Two community stalwarts will be honoured for their participation in and contribution to the Donkey Carnival over the years, but their identities will be kept secret until next week Saturday, when the donkeys of Crofts Hill break loose once again.

paul.williams@gleanerjm.com