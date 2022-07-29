Donna-Lee Donaldson case still a missing person matter

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says the Donna-Lee Donaldson case is still being treated as a matter involving a missing person.

There are reports elsewhere in the media that the case has been upgraded to murder.

But Bailey says he's not aware of that change.

"I don't know where they got that from. But, we are doing a missing person investigation," he told The Gleaner on Friday afternoon.

Bailey reiterated that the investigation into the disappearance of the 24-year-old social media influencer has "widened" and that "anything can happen".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested police constable Noel Maitland over the case.

At the time Bailey said there was adequate evidence to link the cop to Donaldson's disappearance.

She was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11.

Donaldson was reported missing by her mother Sophia Lugg on July 13.

Bailey says Maitland has not yet been questioned.

His attorney, Christopher Townsend, indicated on Friday that an application is being made before the court for Maitland's release.

“We have not heard anything from the police and so I have sent one of my juniors to argue a habeas corpus application before the court this afternoon,” Townsend told The Gleaner.

DCP Bailey declined to comment on that development.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.