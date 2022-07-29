Family patriarch dies 'heartbroken' after Clarendon relatives murdered

Family patriarch James Wright, 81, died of a broken heart over the slaying of his grand daughter and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, relatives say.

Winsome Wright, aunt of Kemisha Wright, 31, the mother of the murdered children, gave the sad tale of her father's demise at Friday evening's wake for the victims who will be buried on Sunday.

"Mi [lose] six somebody 'cause mi father tek it to heart," she told The Gleaner at the event underway in Turner's district. .

Wright says her dad was hospitalised and died about a week after the June 21 tragedy that has rocked the nation.

Confined to his hospital bed, Wright said the elderly man spent his last days bemoaning his relatives' murder.

" Him keep on a sey, dem kill him grand pikney...' " Wright shared.

Struggling to find words, the aunt said it has been a tough time for the family, adding that they are dreading the mass funeral on Sunday.

Scores of relatives, donning the faces of the victims on shirts are gathered at a memorial mounted in the victims' honour.

Kemisha Wright, along with her children, Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-Lee Smith, 11; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr were found with their throats slashed at there home.

Their cousin, Rushane Barnett, 23, has pleaded guilty to the murders.

- Olivia Brown

