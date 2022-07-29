Green touts tech industries, ecotourism to revive Black River

WESTERN BUREAU:

Floyd Green, member of parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, says talks are well advanced to seal an agreement with a home-based outsourcing company to expand its brand into the southern coastal town of Black River. The move is part of a larger plan to revive the economy of the once-vibrant, capital of St Elizabeth, by targeting technology-driven industries, as well as eco- and heritage-based tourism.

“We are also trying to engage one of our bigger BPO firms in Jamaica to make Black River one of its homes – we are far advanced in that discussion,” an optimistic Green said.

“Once we are able to get that sort of investment into the town of Black River we can return life and economic growth to the space. We already have fibre to support those investments,” he added.

BPOs provide employment for more than 55,000 people from 90 companies operating within the special economic zone.

Green said his team is looking at ways to tap into the digital economy, which is by far the fastest growing sector. He noted that engagements and consultations are taking place with members of the private sector towards developing the infrastructure around technology.

“Thankfully, we have already had two private investors who have answered the call and the Black River Innovation Park, which is in close proximity to Independence Park, is now under construction,” Green told The Gleaner.

In March, local investors Mint Technologies broke ground for the construction of the Black River Tech Park consisting of 30,000 square-foot space to facilitate start-up business process outsourcing operations. Construction is at an advanced stage for the approximately J$315 million or US$2 million investment.

Green pointed to the rich potential for eco- and heritage-based tourism in the area.

“We already have good attractions, the Black River Safari, and we were just designated earlier this year as a protected area,” he added.

He said with Black River being one of Jamaica’s former slave trading ports, there are several historical facts and cultural stories to be told to both Jamaicans and visitors to the town.

Green noted that several storyboards have already been erected around the town. “We are doing a new augmented reality mural, capturing some of those stories.”

Further, he said, “Come early next year, we are going to build the Zong experience utilising the expertise and experiences in the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Tourism in putting together a storytelling experience ... its relevance and meaning towards the struggles of the slave trade.”