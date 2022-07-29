Holness promises harsher fines for environmental abuses

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has promised harsher fines to punish environmental abuses because Jamaica's natural assets are "under serious threat" in the quest for economic growth.

"There are some people who believe that exploiting our natural assets is a form of wealth creation but if it is done improperly it is also a part of destroying our economic assets and wealth," Holness said during a tour of wetlands in Great Bay, Treasure Beach on the southern coast of St Elizabeth on Friday.

The area was a site of illegal of mining.

Earlier this year, residents of Great Bay in St. Elizabeth reported that illegal sand mining was taking place and the authorities moved in to stem the practice.

One person was arrested and charged, but later pleaded guilty in court and was fined $15, 000, a penalty Holness said is grossly inadequate to prevent the practice.

"Clearly, the fine is outdated and the risk analysis of cost benefit would show that they would have made significant profit from the sand and paid a paltry fine," Holness said.

"As minister of the environment and supported by Minister Matthew Samuda, who is doing an excellent job of being on the ground and following through, it is clear that the Government has to take legislative action in increasing the fines," the Holness assured. "And it's not just in the environment, it's right across the board."

Holness, who has ministerial responsibility for the environment in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, said private initiative is advancing very quickly and that there is a threat to social order.

"We now need to ensure that the legislative framework matches the energy that exists for growth and development and also for deviant behaviour in the country," he said.

A timeline for the legislative changes was not provided.

- Albert Ferguson

