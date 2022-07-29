Nutramix returns with big plans for Denbigh

With the return of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show after a two-year hiatus, Newport Mills Limited (NPM), producer of Nutramix livestock feed, is ready to share the formula to success in livestock farming with farmers and patrons in attendance.

NPM’s message at the agricultural show will focus on reintroducing the company as “more than feed” and that good farming practices are not limited to good nutrition and animal feed.

“We have expanded our focus and realised that farming must take on a fresh look. We want to help our farmers achieve sustainability,” said Dr Gabrielle Young, senior manager for livestock support.

“To this end, we have re-energised our services to offer complete packages to our farmers with assistance in management, including record keeping, breeding services, veterinary services, to name a few.”

As the agriculture industry continues to seek innovative methods to promote sustainable farming practices, the company plans to demonstrate how nutrition, husbandry management and genetics, together, can achieve the industry’s goal.

“What we have embraced at Newport Mills is called a Trifecta. The Trifecta represents the three facets needed to produce quality livestock animals – the nutrition, the genetics, and the husbandry management. We will show what we have achieved in our genetic programme and where we’re taking it so they can realise what we can achieve as a country,” said Winston Thomas, senior regional technical sales manager – Newport Mills.

Patrons who visit the Newport Mills booth and the Nutramix Livestock Genetic Barn will get a taste of the future of farming, where farmers can learn the tools and methods to be profitable in livestock farming.

Denbigh has traditionally been a family affair and at the Nutramix booths they have an educational experience that will be second to none. All the latest technologies will be on display, and it will be hands-on for farmers to touch and feel the experience.

Introduced in 2019, the Nutramix Livestock Genetic Barn will display live goats, sheep, cattle and pigs bred out of artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer (ET). Along with the display of animals, the Nutramix team will host live AI demonstrations on pigs, as well as demonstrations of farming practices in broiler and layer management.

“We’ll have our usual display of high-quality animal feeds and our technical team of sales representatives, livestock specialists and veterinarians on hand to assist farmers in understanding when and what to feed their animals, as well as help them with the management side,” Thomas said.

The 68th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show will be hosted on July 30-August 1 at Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, under the theme ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’.