Two shot dead in May Pen, Clarendon

Two men were shot and killed at a wake in Bucks Common, May Pen in Clarendon on Thursday night.

A woman was also injured during the gun attack.

Dead are 32-year-old Omar Sinclair and 31-year-old Dwayne Collins, both of Bailey's Avenue in May Pen.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 10:25 p.m., Sinclair and Collins were among a group of people at a wake when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted, and victims were taken to hospital where Sinclair and Collins were pronounced dead. The woman was treated and released.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On Tuesday night, two people were killed in Hayes in the parish when gunmen opened fire on a group of patrons at a shop.

A third victim has since succumbed to the injuries.

Up to July 25, the parish of Clarendon recorded a total of 45 murders.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.