Two shot, one fatally, in Rockfort police shoot-out

A man was shot and killed while another is in hospital following a shoot-out with the police along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Kingston this afternoon.

The police say a manhunt is on for two cronies.

The police say cops were conducting patrols in the area when about 12:10 p.m. they were informed of a robbery in progress.

According to the police, when the cops got to Rockfort two motorcycles were seen with two men aboard each bike and the men matched the description of the robbery suspects.

Both drivers were signalled to stop, however, they reportedly did not comply.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the police, the men subsequently pulled guns and fired several shots at the cops.

The gunfire was returned and one of the motorcycles fell.

The police say the men tried to escape, however, one of them fell to the ground clutching a Smith and Wesson Revolver, loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

The other man was accosted.

The two injured men were transported to hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other admitted under police guard.

The other two hoodlums remain at large.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as the scene is currently being processed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.