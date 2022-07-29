UPDATE | Cop arrested in Donna-Lee Donaldson case remanded for 10 days

The lawyer representing the policeman arrested in the Donna-Lee Donaldson case is upset that his client was brought before a court on Thursday and remanded for 10 days without his knowledge.

Police Constable Noel Maitland was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of Donaldson, a 24-year-old social media influencer from Kingston.

That development prevented Friday's hearing of an application for the release of the policeman from custody.

Maitland's attorney, Christopher Townsend, says the police did not notify him that Maitland was being taken before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

He said he was only made aware on Friday when he turned up in court to apply for a writ of habeas corpus for Maitland's immediate release.

Townsend said it was when he was about to make the application, that he was told that a judge had remanded Maitland.

He said because of that development, he could not make the application.

However, Townsend said he was disappointed that the police did not inform him that Maitland was going to be taken to court.

He said he was not aware if Maitland had legal representation when he appeared in court.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force did not make any public announcement about the policeman's court appearance.

Maitland was arrested on Wednesday.

Donaldson, 24, was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11.

Donaldson was reported missing by her mother Sophia Lugg on July 13.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said Maitland had not yet been questioned.

Bailey also said the case is still being treated as a matter involving a missing person amid reports elsewhere in the media that the case was been upgraded to murder.

But Bailey said he was not aware of that change.

"I don't know where they got that from. But, we are doing a missing person investigation," he told The Gleaner.

- Barbara Gayle

