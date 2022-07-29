UPDATE | Policeman to be questioned July 30 over Donna-Lee Donaldson's disappearance

Policeman Noel Maitland who has been arrested in the Donna-Lee Donaldson case is to be questioned by detectives on Saturday.

His attorney Christopher Townsend says the session is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The constable was arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the police's Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch who said there was "adequate evidence" linking their colleague to the disappearance.

The 24-year-old social media influencer from Kingston was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11. Her mother reported her missing on July 13.

Townsend remains upset that Maitland was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday and remanded for 10 days without his knowledge.

"I am disappointed and I'm a bit surprised that the matter was taken before the court and a decision made without my client being heard. I can only assume that he was not heard because counsel was not informed and of course, we wouldn't be present because we're not informed," he said.

The lawyer added: "Something as important as his liberty to be determined without his input in it, is, to the best of my knowledge, unusual; certainly it feels a little bit unjust."

Maitland being ordered remanded by a parish judge prevented Friday's hearing of an application for the release of the policeman from custody.

Townsend said he was only made aware on Friday when he turned up in court to apply for a writ of habeas corpus for Maitland's immediate release.

Townsend said it was when he was about to make the application, that he was told that a judge had remanded Maitland.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force did not make any public announcement about the policeman's court appearance.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said the case is still being treated as a matter involving a missing person amid reports elsewhere in the media that the case was upgraded to murder.

"I don't know where they got that from. But, we are doing a missing person investigation," he told The Gleaner.

- Barbara Gayle

