Blood drive saves Massy Distribution staff member

“The life you save may be your own” has long been the call to action for Jamaica’s National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS). It is a reminder of the fragility of life and the reality that a quick turn of fate could result in your needing the very blood you donated. That reality came to fruition at Massy Distribution in a most unexpected way. “The very week of our first blood drive, one of our staff members got shot”, reported Mervelyn Doughorty, assistant vice-president of human resources at the entity. “The blood she needed to live came from the benevolence of her own colleagues, who gave, never knowing that their donation would save one of their own”.

Massy Distribution is the newest corporate voice urging Jamaicans to make blood donations. A drive held last Tuesday, one month after World Blood Donor Day, marked the inaugural staging of what will now become an annual event and a partnership between Massy and the NBTS.

The NBTS relies on the contribution of voluntary, unpaid blood donors to fill the needs of an overburdened system. Like many globally, Jamaica’s national health system continues its recovery efforts to overcome the shocks of the pandemic, including the availability of adequate and safe blood supply to fulfil critical demands. According to World Health Organization figures for 2020, 31.5 of every 1,000 people in high-income countries donate blood. In contrast, only five in every 1,000 people in developing and low-income countries are blood donors, though the needs tend to be significantly higher in these locales.

“Blood donations save lives. We have seen the consequences of insufficient units to carry out lifesaving surgeries, provide blood transfusions, and treat other critical cases. Though we are encouraged by the recent increases helped by social media and influencer advocacy, the NBTS targets continue to fall short despite consistent pleas”, said Igol Allen, blood donor organiser at the NBTS.

Thanks to Massy’s blood drive, 56 donations were successfully made, potentially saving the lives of some 170 persons, including the unnamed Massy staff member.

Public Relations Officer and Promotion Lead, Tazhna Williams, was among the team from Massy to donate. “As a Jamaican, I believe it is my civic duty to give blood. The knowledge that my giving could save the life of someone else is reason enough for me,” she said.

“Despite all the rapid technological advancements, we still haven’t found a way to make blood. Initiating this event was a very easy decision for Massy and a very important way for us to demonstrate to the people and communities we serve that their lives matter to us. We’re not only focused on our team, but we are also committed to mobilising our neighbours in the distribution and manufacturing district to join the effort. This drive was a resounding success, and we’ve already started to plan for an even greater impact in our 100th year of operations in 2023. We believe that nurturing a culture of giving blood before it is needed can and will make a difference. We have lived that reality.” added Doughorty. In addition to the partnership with NBTS, Massy will continue to spread the message of voluntary donation through its network of healthcare professionals and partners serving surrounding communities.

For people wishing to donate, the NBTS’ opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Donating blood is a simple and seamless process. If you are eligible to donate, it is recommended that you eat a healthy meal before donating.