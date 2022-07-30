Charges pending against cops linked to fatal bribery case

The two cops who were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Red Hills, St Andrew earlier this month were picked out during an identification parade on Saturday, law enforcement sources have disclosed.

Their names have not been released, but it has been reported that they are assigned to the Constant Spring Police Station, also in St Andrew.

They are now being questioned by investigators and it is expected that they will be formally charged later today, sources disclosed.

This development comes a day after a Parish Court judge ordered police investigators to either charge or released the two cops by 6 p.m. today.

The judge also ordered that the cops should be brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Criminal Court “as soon as possible” if they are positively identified.

The cops were taken in custody following allegations linking them to the murder of Phillip Wallace, a 29-year-old tiler, outside a bar in his community on July 16.

Wallace, who resided at Green Glide Close, also in Red Hills, was reportedly killed after he refused to pay money to his assailants in connection with a bribery case.

The police have confirmed that a third cop linked to the incident fled the island and is being sought with help from international partners.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is investigating the incident along with the Major Investigations Division.

