Gunmen attack corrections department staff bus along Maxfield Avenue

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that a staff bus with workers came under a gun attack early this morning along Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew.

The department says the incident happened at approximately 12:35 a.m.

It says information received from personnel is that the bus was transporting members of staff from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre to their homes.

Upon reaching Maxfield Avenue, it is reported that four gunmen opened fire on the bus.

The corrections department says the escort returned fire and the attackers fled.

It says no staff member was hurt.

The incident has since been reported to the Half-Way Tree Police Station.

