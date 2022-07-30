JPS Foundation, USAID and partners launch solar training programme

The JPS Foundation, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Family Health International (FHI 360), GSI Foundation, the Planning Institute of Jamaica and HEART NSTA/Trust, has launched a project for some 20 at-risk youths from the communities of Quarry Hill and Clifton in St Catherine. The launch took place recently at the Jamaica Public Service head office in New Kingston.

The collaboration is designed to empower these youths by giving them skills training in solar installation and life skills and soft skills training. Northern Caribbean University, HEART NSTA/Trust and Youth For Development Network (YFDN), are delivering the training components of the solar programme. The programme for these St Catherine youths is part of a wider initiative, which sees 40 young men and women from both St Catherine and St James benefiting from skills training designed to make them employable. The programme ends later this year, in November.

The young men, who were present at the launch, received a strong charge from the JPS Foundation deputy chairman, Ramsay McDonald. He pointed out that while they may be referred to as “at-risk”, they are the ones who can overcome that risk. “Don’t let them put labels on you. Education and skills training is something they can’t take away from you. Use this opportunity,” he implored them.

“Partner with each other to create businesses. Set a measurable goal; be strategic; stay organised, and have a plan. Don’t waste this opportunity; make your family, community and nation proud,” McDonald said.

Marilyn McDonald, manager for the JPS Community Renewal arm and project manager for the programme, explained that the programme would get under way quickly, starting with the social aspects.

This group will kick off with psychosocial training focused on behaviour modification. She also pointed out that in addition to solar installation, the group would receive support in literacy training through the HEART/NSTA Trust. She told the group that a significant value-add to the programme was a paid internship of one month and mentorship through the JPS Foundation and GSI Foundation.

Meanwhile, Kameka Chung from Local Partner Development, which is being funded by USAID and implemented through FHI 360, explained that the agency had partnered with the JPS Foundation to provide vocational support and life skills training. “I look forward to visiting you at graduation and [afterwards] at your work site,” she said.

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) instructors will teach the solar technology and installation course. Introducing himself to the group, Herman Shim of NCU said, “I am your chief door opener … the possibilities are endless,” before giving a powerful example of how training had changed the lives of youths he had encountered for the better.

The GSI Foundation, represented by Gavin Lowe, is a Seventh-day Adventist organisation aligned with NCU in delivering training material. “Renewable energy is an area of growing interest,” he told the audience at the launch, adding that it is environmentally friendly and helps to keep the lights on.

In our Caribbean context, with the annual hurricane season, he noted that even removing and putting back solar panels in the face of a hurricane making landfall presents an opportunity for work.

Government agency, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), was represented by Charles Clayton. Outlining their approach to social uplifting, Clayton explained that the PIOJ gave birth to its Community Renewal arm in 2011. They concluded, he said, that communities didn’t need another implementing programme but rather a guiding agency for those bodies that were implementing. The key concerns being addressed by the PIOJ’s Community Renewal programme are safety, education, youth development, social transformation, physical transformation and socio-economic development.

Critical in the line-up of facilitators is the Youth for Development Network, a non-governmental organisation which has delivered life skills training for over 10 years.

“We use sports and the creative arts. We use a model adopted in Central America in 2005,” said Andre Wilson on behalf of the group.

He outlined their core values of discipline, respect, teamwork, communication, focus on results and self-improvement. He noted that these are paired with love and forgiveness to help overcome trauma. He added that it was important to help create a safe space for young men to express themselves and begin healing from negative events in their past.

The overall partnership, which covers a cohort from St Catherine and one from St James, sees the St Catherine youth learning about solar technology and installation, while the pool from St James is being taught electrical installation and vegetation management.

The JPS Foundation also handed out school supplies at the start of the programme.

