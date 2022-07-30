Linstead men freed of gun, robbery charges

Two men who were accused of robbing a man of nearly $500 and holding him hostage in a gully were freed when they appeared in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday.

Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick handed down a formal verdict of not guilty following a no-case submission by attorney Denise Hinson.

Victor Campbell and Jevaughne Thomas, of Bottom Banbury in Linstead, were acquitted of illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation charges.

The court heard that about 11 p.m. on December 13 last year the complainant was on his way home from a shop when the two defendants and three other men robbed him of $440 at gunpoint.

It was further alleged that they then dragged him into the gully, stripped him naked, and held him there for four hours.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The complainant alleged that while he was in the gully one of the men went to his house and stole $7,000 which he had wrapped up in a shirt.

The men then reportedly took the complainant to his home, locked him inside and throw away the key.

The complainant alleged that he used a back door to exit his home and subsequently reported the matter.

During the no-case submission, Hinson argued that the evidence was tenuous and that the complainant had fabricated the allegations.

She also called him a troublemaker.

The judge upheld the submission and freed the men.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.