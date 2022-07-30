Patrons excited over return of Denbigh

Scores of persons from far and wide have descended on the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

The popular event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the crowd came out in the afternoon to enjoy the festivities.

Patrick Mitchell and his daughter Anya were among dozens of first-time attendees at Denbigh.

For Anya, sharing the experience with her father was special.

“It is very interesting, looking at the animals, taking in the sight, I'm looking forward to a lot more,” she shared.

Patrick said he is delighted that the show has returned, which he said was worth the wait.

“I'm happy it has returned and I am happy to see so many vendors. It is really wonderful,” he said.

Sherill Gregory, who hails from Redland in northern Clarendon, said she fast-tracked her trip to Jamaica to ensure that she visited the 68th staging of the event, which kicked off today and concludes Monday.

She reminisced that she last visited the event at age nine with her school.

“You had children taking part in the oral reading competition. I was hoping to relive that,” said Gregory who is now in her 70s.

Gregory said she was elated about the return to the extravaganza.

Another returning resident Maureen Samuel, who was attending for the first time, said she was delighted to see youth involvement in agriculture.

“It is amazing to see so many youths in agriculture because they are our future...and we need to grow our own and eat our own instead of importing goods coming into Jamaica,” she said.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

