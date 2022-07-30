Road safety advocate and crash survivor, Yanique Wilson, is urging passengers commuting on public transportation to speak up whenever they notice that the driver is speeding and not adhering to the road code, as remaining silent could cost them their lives.

“I just have a plea to the road-users out there, you don’t have to do anything wrong in order to be a victim. You could be a passenger, and I just want to implore you to speak up and stop the bus or the taxi if you are not comfortable with how they are driving,” she advised.

“You could be a pedestrian, pay attention to your surroundings and don’t just walk haphazardly into the road, ensure you look around,” she added.

Wilson also warned drivers to be more conscious of others and to be responsible when commuting.

She made the appeal recently during a road safety webinar, themed: ‘Road Safety – Stop the Mayhem, Save Lives!’, which was organised by JNGeneral Insurance (JNGI) company.

“Road safety is everybody’s business. We all have a part to play. It is better you arrive late than arrive dead,” she said.

Three years ago Wilson was seriously injured while travelling in a taxi which was involved in a road crash.

“The accident left my right hand and leg broken. These injuries rendered me helpless and bedridden for six excruciating months. Today, while I have recovered, I’m left with the mental trauma from the accident, and I still do not have full use of my legs,” she disclosed.

Wilson’s words of advice is that everyone has a part to play in reducing the number of crashes on the road. “You don’t have to do anything wrong to be a victim, you could be in the right and still be injured, so we all have a part to play. This is my plea to you. Do your part, please obey the road code,” she said.

Last year, road fatalities in Jamaica soared to 487. According to statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit, road traffic deaths exceeded 400 yearly over the past three years in comparison to the period, 2008 to 2018.

The road safety webinar was organised by JNGI, in collaboration with the Road Safety Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Automobile Association and the JN Foundation.