Trade effluent from UC Rusal's Ewarton plant contaminates waterways

Bauxite company UC Rusal is reporting that trade effluent at its Ewarton Works Plant in St Catherine has overflowed into waterways in the area.

The company says this happened as a result of heavy and continuous rainfall on Friday.

It says the spillage has affected waterways in the vicinity of Byndloss, Vanity Fair, Charlemont Foot Bridge, as well as the Rio Cobre.

The company says, through its Environmental Management Programme, it has increased routine monitoring.

“All efforts are being made to maximise the return of effluent to the plant to curtail the spill from the holding pond and to prevent the contamination of other areas,” a spokesperson said in a statement this morning.

“In addition, the company has also implemented neutralisation and dilution measures by flushing waterbodies with fresh water in strategic areas downstream in order to mitigate the impact of the overflow,” the spokesperson added.

Residents and stakeholders are being advised to desist from using water from the affected areas until further notice.

The company says it regrets any inconvenience caused and is seeking to assure the public that measures are being taken to return the situation to normalcy in the shortest possible time.

