Water disruption in sections of St James due to turbid conditions

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has suspended operations at four facilities in St James as a result of the inflow of highly turbid water.

The facilities are the Cambridge, Niagara, Tangle River and Vaunghsfield plants.

As a result, customers served by these systems will have no piped water.

The affected NWC service areas include:

Cambridge Treatment Plant - Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain, Greenwich, Retrieve and Lambs River.

Niagara Treatment Plant - Niagara, Johnson and Elderslie.

Tangle River Pump Station - Carlton, Summer Hill, Point, Tangle River and Maldon.

Vaughnsfield Pump Station - Maroon Town, Flagstaff, Shaw Castle, Brown's Town, Georges Valley

The NWC says it will resume full operations at the plants as soon as the turbidity subsides.

