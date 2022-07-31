American man charged after ammo found in bag at airport

An American man was charged on Saturday after ammunition was found in one of his bags at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

He is 27-year-old Austin Hornburger, a plumber of East County Road in Sunman, Indiana, United States, who is charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 8:52 a.m., Hornburger was in the process of checking in at the airport to depart Jamaica.

During routine checks, his bags were searched and a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen inside a Swiss backpack he was carrying, according to the police.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

He was formally charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

