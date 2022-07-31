Cocoa Piece five are now like family to us, say funeral home staff

Kimone Francis/Senior Staff Reporter

The chilling circumstances of the Cocoa Piece massacre of a mother and four children have caused stoic staff at Witter & Sons to shed the usual emotional distance as they prepared the bodies for their last rites.

This one is personal — deeply personal. They are all family now.

"They've been with us for a couple of weeks now and we've treated them like our own ...,” said Panton Witter, whose job it was to prepare the coffins, embalm and apply makeup to the mother and siblings.

“The mood here is sombre. The female staff initially didn't want to go around them. It was just too much. Some people say the celebration of life, but for this specific programme, we put thanksgiving service. There's just nothing to celebrate,” he added.

Mother Kemesha Wright, 31, and the Smith girls — Kimanda, Shara-Lee, and Rafaella — are expected to wear Afros adorned with golden crowns "just like Miss Jamaica", while 23-month-old Keshawn, a cap lover, will be buried wearing his favourite accessory.

The toddler will be nestled with his mother in the same grave while the others will be buried in adjacent ones.

When funeralgoers view the bodies at 9 o'clock and beyond this morning, they will likely not fathom the violence suffered after the Witter & Sons cosmetic makeover.

Never in its 38-year history have staff of the Clarendon-based funeral parlour had to embalm and dress a family of five in one go and under these conditions.

The process was long and sometimes painful.

“It is the worst for me,” said Witter, who has worked on countless bodies since his return to Jamaica in 2018.

Though a post-mortem report published Thursday revealed frightening details about the mass murder, he had long been aware of the severity of the injuries.

"I know how the news described it. It's not what we have seen. It's much worse than described; a lot worse. If people really saw what we saw, they would lose their minds," he said.

The mutilated bodies of the five were discovered at their home in the community.

The savagery of the attack has sparked national outrage.

Wright's body had 48 incised wounds while the baby was stabbed 11 times.

Fifteen-year-old Kimanda, 11-year-old Shara-Lee, and five-year-old Shara-Lee also suffered dozens of cuts.

All told, 107 wounds were recorded.

Their cousin, 23-year-old Rushane Barnett, has since pleaded guilty.

“But we have a job to do and people are going to be viewing their loved ones for the last time. So, we have to take our emotions out. Some of us were able to do that. Some of us cried and did it. I can't say it's easy,” Witter noted.

His elder brother Trevor who, too, runs the family business, said that the preparation was a traumatic experience for staff.

The family of five will be interred at Sutton Memorial Cemetery.

