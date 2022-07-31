Gov’t to assist fishermen affected by Rio Cobre fish kill

Fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the fish kill in the Rio Cobre are to get assistance from the Government.

The assurance came from Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Matthew Samuda, who has responsibility for the environment, who today toured sections of the Bog Walk gorge and the Kent Village community in St Catherine.

Upset residents yesterday protested over the fish kill.

The incident was caused by a spillage of trade effluent at a bauxite plant in Ewarton that entered waterways in the area.

READ: Trade effluent from UC Rusal's Ewarton plant contaminates waterways

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Samuda said the government is taking the situation seriously and will take a multi-agency approach to cauterise the problem.

Samuda said a series of assessments will be done by various ministries to determine the way forward for the entire river basin.

"I want to assure the residents who live along this stretch that we have reached out to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Minister has assured me that his team will be in the space to ensure that those whose livelihoods have been interrupted by this spill are indeed in receipt of government support."

He further disclosed that a team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness will also be doing its own assessments of the health risks associated with the spill.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.