‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’ is the waving flag for Jamaica’s diamond jubilee of 60 years. We are a nation of much greatness which our great athletes and artistes continue to reflect in their excellent work and national pride.

Maybe the flame for greatness remains ignited, albeit with too little fuel. The question may even be asked by some, “greatness for whom?” .

Transformational development has for a long time been an elusive goal. Of course, this is more a way of being than a goal. Poverty and landlessness have for too long been used in the negative side of politics and religion.

On average, every five years for the past 60 years, a panacea has been dangled before the nation with promises from a position of political ideology, science, technology, and even religion.

Political systems in and of themselves are supposed to be vehicles for positive change and transformational development. Science and technology are necessary tools in the developmental kit for economic and environmental progress. The Church, too, must be the prophetic voice at the Jamaican table of developmental discourse.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Interestingly, for the Christian, any political system may be supported in so far as that system is accomplishing the ideals of the kingdom of God. The term ‘kingdom of God’ is a very important Biblical metaphor for ‘God’s reign’. It is emphatically not in some distant heaven or limited to a spiritualised notion.

God’s reign is also not some church rules or doctrines. Instead, it is the reign of righteousness, peace, and love. It is shalom and justice for all.

These observations are important since the one thing we continue to miss over these 60 years is that a nation’s “greatness” really resides in its relational capacity within and without.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s relational capacity on the world stage has been as powerful as her rocket speed down the track. Her affirmation of colleagues, opponents and audience, has endeared our already-surrendered hearts for our beloved athletes. Shelly-Ann realises that ‘all a wi a cuzn’. Shi dun nuo se wi affi selibriat wi wananeda.

The promises of economic and social development for the modern era are nothing without the values of the ‘kingdom of God’. Those in high places of privilege, and those of low estate ought to be relating in functional ways of being. We must know that to be reignited and sustained for greatness, we must understand that we have been in a state of brokenness. We are all sinners who have sinned against each other!

No amount of science and technology can bring healing and reconciliation to the human condition of brokenness. In Christian theology, the kingdom of God is best seen in the person of Yeshua Hamashiac, also known as Jesus the Christ.

In Jesus’ relationships with the poor, the minority, the despised, and, yes, those relegated to the margins and even those scorned by the religious elite, there was always a triumph for these oppressed folks over the taboos and debilitating, systemic structures of society.

For too long, the loudest voices in the name of Church have ignored corruption and wickedness in high places while diverting attention to individual moralising in service of political quarrels clothed in the garb of American evangelicalism. Even in the Caribbean, many Christians were enthralled with the Paula Whites of Trump worship.

The dynamics of our geopolitical plays are also part and parcel of our relationships in the community of nations. The utterances of public servants must advance a cohesive Jamaica in which the agents of government and wider civil society effectively work together. And, yes, we as individuals and communities will have to engage more relationship building in how we live with each other.

Reigniting a nation for greatness must have as its starting point the individuals, families, and communities which make up that nation. The concerns at the personal levels are inseparable from what will obtain at the national level. Human worth and dignity must therefore be affirmed wherever possible. Patriotic song and music and dance and cultural fare will not suffice for reigniting greatness when economic hopes are stifled and the value of self is threatened. When Anti-African hair sentiments prevail, and many feel a need to bleach the skin for acceptance, greatness is on hold for our nation. When many LGBT+ Jamaicans are migrating for the sole purpose of being in a place where they do not have to avoid their identity, greatness is challenged for our nation. When one group of persons wishes to see another group criminalised simply because their views are different, then a nation’s potential for greatness is challenged.

But let us get back to our heroes in our beloved athletes. Let us recall those Jamaicans who continue to risk their lives in trying to save others. Let us be reminded that some serious volunteerism is shining some great light across this country. There are good corporate citizens who have been playing their part in empowering those in need of help. There are politicians who are genuinely serving the public good. There are teachers and nurses and policemen and policewomen who are going beyond the call of duty to build a better nation. When these elements are kept alive, Jamaica indeed holds tremendous potential for reigniting a nation for greatness.

The kingdom of God is the reign of God that advances the well-being of the human family, inclusive of environmental justice, climate justice, and the shalom of God for all. Yes! We may indeed be reignited as a nation on the move for greatness. We can do it! Yes, we can!

Fr Sean Major-Campbell, Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com