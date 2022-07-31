Incomplete file delays murder case against policemen

An incomplete case file has delayed the matter against two policemen who were charged with murder almost 14 years ago.

The disclosure was made when the case was mentioned in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday.

As a result, the case was adjourned to September 20 and bail was extended by the court for Sergeant Curvin Leachman, of the St Catherine North division, and Constable Dane Lawson of the St Thomas division.

They are each out on $500,000 bail.

Leachman and Lawson are charged with the September 22, 2008, murder of Jevani Robinson, who lived in Job Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Allegations are that Robinson challenged a police party during an operation in the community.

The police reported that he was shot and killed by police personnel and that a revolver was seized from him.

In April 2022, both policemen were arrested and charged with Robinson's murder following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Attorney-at-law Andrew Graham appeared for the cops.

- Rasbert Turner

