Man killed, woman injured in gun attack at abandoned building in Linstead

A man and a woman who were said to be in a compromising position in an abandoned building came under a gun attack in Linstead, St Catherine last night.

The man, who was killed in the shooting, has been identified as 33-year-old labourer Chavato Beckett of Princessfield in Linstead.

The attacker is being sought by the police.

The incident happened about 9:30.

The police report that the male attacker and a woman ventured to the abandoned building and discovered that it was already occupied by the couple.

It is further reported that the man, who was said to be wearing a mask, pulled a gun and opened fire.

He and the woman then fled.

An alarm was raised and the police called.

Investigators discovered the initial man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the building.

The man succumbed.

The police say several spent shells and other items were discovered at the scene.

No motive has been established.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Rasbert Turner

