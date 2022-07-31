One dead, two injured in St Ann crash

A three-vehicle crash in Ocho Rios, St Ann this morning resulted in the death of a man and the injury of two others.

The deceased has been identified as John Richards, a 27-year-old painter of Breadnut Hill in Ocho Rios.

It is reported that about 9:30 Richards was driving his Honda Civic motor car along the roadway towards Ocho Rios when on reaching a section of the corridor he lost control of his vehicle.

His car reportedly slammed into the back of a Toyota Coaster bus, which then ran into the rear of a Toyota Sprinter motor car.

The drivers of all three vehicles received injuries and were rushed to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where Richard succumbed.

The driver of the Toyota Sprinter was admitted while the bus driver was treated and released.

The St Ann Traffic Department is investigating the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

