Psychiatrists urge support for Cocoa Piece bereaved

Ainsworth Morris/Staff Reporter

As relatives, friends, and well-wishers prepare to lay the massacred Cocoa Piece family to rest this afternoon, counsellors and psychiatrists are imploring persons to continue rallying around the bereaved for months to come.

Rushane Barrnett has confessed to murdering his five cousins, Kemesha Wright, and her children - 23-month-old Keshawn Henry; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-lee Smith, 11; and Rafaella Smith, five.

Dr Orlean Brown Earle, child psychologist and family therapist and professor at the Northern Caribbean University, is one of the concerned professionals who is hoping that the grieving kids who knew or were related to the four deceased children will be encouraged to gracefully move on.

“It's so important for community members to remember to support them after the funeral, be there for them emotionally [and] spiritually after the funeral. Don't just be a part of the funeral. It seems as if they live in a small, close community. We want the community and family members to be there two months down the road and still visiting and checking up on them.

"When school starts, the other family members, especially the children, like the cousins who they might have been close to, when are children, we need to draw some attention to them,” Brown Earle told The Gleaner during an interview on Friday.

“My focus as a child psychologist will be to look at the children who have been impacted; cousins, nieces and nephews, and follow up,” she added.

She said guidance counsellors should intervene with the children who were friends or relatives of the deceased in the new academic year, which starts in September.

And Professor Wendel Abel, consultant psychiatrist and therapist at the University Hospital of the West Indies, believes it is essential to give traumatised persons space to grieve.

“It's very traumatic and one can only imagine the high level of grieving and unresolved grieving. You have to give the people permission to grieve," said Abel in a Gleaner interview.

"We must give them space to grieve. We must remind them that grieving is normal and natural."

He is urging people to avoid forcing the bereaved to speak about the ordeal, especially if they don't want to discuss it.

“An important part of healing is giving people space and time to grieve and heal. We must remember that the slower we go, the faster we get there, but they need all the support and understanding at this point in time,” Abel said.

Deeply affected persons should be encouraged to seek professional care, the psychiatrist said.

