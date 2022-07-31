Put end to violent lyrics, bishop pleads to deejays

General overseer of Good News Release Centre of the Prophetic Church in Clarendon, Bishop Carlton Russell, has warned dancehall deejays to stop performing songs that promote vitriol and criminal violence.

Russell, who is one of the officiating ministers at today's funeral for 31-year-old Kemesha Wright and her four children at Clarendon College, said the country needs peace.

“We need to change. I would want to suggest to the deejays and those young deejays who are coming up, stop spreading war, we want peace. War will not put the country anywhere,” he said in a Gleaner interview.

Acknowledging that it would be hard for mourners not to get swept away by emotions on display, he had high praises for Wright's mother, Gwendolyn Wright McKnight.

“One of the things I would want to adopt, luckily, I listened that the mother has established a very important point. The mother who felt it mostly, she has decided that she will forgive him, but he must stay the course of the law and feel the penalty,” he shared.

The bishop said the June 21 bloodbath left him troubled and devastated, as he initially struggled to understand why self-confessed killer Rushane Barnett murdered his cousins.

Barnett pleaded guilty on Thursday and said he committed the crimes because he was disrespected by Wright.

The deaths of the Cocoa Piece five have hit the bishop hard, especially that of 23-month-old Keshawn Henry.

The infant was stabbed 11 times.

All told, Wright, Keshawn, 15-year-old Kimanda Smith, 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith, and five-year-old Rafaella Smith, sustained 107 wounds, 95 of them stabs.

“The little one would have done no wrong. Why didn't he allow the little one to survive? And that is what makes the emotion high in some people, and if they get a chance, they would have just killed him,” he said.

Despite calls for vigilante justice, Russell is urging peace and restraint.

He said Barnett will have to suffer the consequences for his crime, but emphasised that forgiveness should be exercised.

“When I say forgiveness, I don't want Jamaicans to think that I am advocating that the entire world should just forgive him and let it go. No, we have to follow the rules and I think it is the spirit of God in the mother say, I have forgiven him,” he opined.

