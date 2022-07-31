Seeing my babies in coffins will be hard, says principal

Olivia Brown/Gleaner Writer

No amount of mental preparation was adequate for today's funeral for Kemesha Wright and her four children, says Nadine Gayle-Little, principal of Beulah All Age and Infant School, where 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith and five-year-old Rafaella were students.

The children's mother Kemesha Wright and eldest sibling, Kimanda Smith, were past students of the institution.

The principal painted a grim picture of the emotional stress that has enveloped the school's staff since the June 21 Cocoa Piece massacre.

"The anxiety and the dread as the days draw closer and closer to that of the funeral are always present. The anxiety is real," Gayle-Little told The Gleaner on Friday.

"... I was preparing myself mentally, emotionally, and physically, but after yesterday I realised that no amount of preparation will make it [easier]."

Post-mortem reports revealed that the 31-year-old mother, 15-year-old Kimanda, Shara-Lee Smith, 11, Rafaella; and 23-month-old Keshawn Henry died as a result of haemorrhage, shock, and multiple sharp-force and throat injuries.

The victims' 23-year-old cousin Rushane Barnett pleaded guilty to the heinous crime on Thursday.

Rafaella's teacher, Tamar Blair-Robinson, said she is still in disbelief over the brutal and callous murder of her five-year-old student and her family.

"I'm totally numb. I just can't come to terms that I will be going to my baby girl's funeral. It's like a bitter moment I don't want to face. I just don't know how I'll face that day. I am so nervous and don't know what to do. I feel so weak knowing that I'll see all five of them and all four caskets," Blair-Robinson said.

Baby Keshawn will share a coffin and grave with his mother, reportedly as requested by his father, Kishawn Henry.

Kimanda attended Edwin Allen High before transferring to the Achievers' Multi-Resource Centre in May Pen.

Their mother, an Edwin Allen High alumna, was enrolled as a practical nursing student at Distinction College.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com

