Teen girl, truck driver charged over seizure of 1,500 pounds of ganja in Stony Hill

A teen girl and a truck driver who were held with 1,500 pounds of ganja in Stony Hill, St Andrew are booked to appear in court on August 8.

The police say the ganja has an estimated street value of US$ 2 million.

The seizure was made on Friday.

The 16-year-old girl and 57-year-old Melton Blackwood, otherwise called 'Blacks', of Waltham Park Road in St Andrew, are charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, trafficking ganja, taking steps preparatory to exporting ganja, and possession of criminal property.

The police report that a joint operation by members of the Narcotics Division and the St Andrew North Division was being conducted along the St Christopher's main road in the parish when a white Isuzu motor truck was intercepted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The truck was searched and approximately 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja were found, the police reported.

They say Blackwood was also found with $70,000 in cash.

Both were taken into custody.

On completion of the investigations, Blackwood and the girl were both charged.

Blackwood was placed in a Kingston-based police lock-up while the girl was placed into state care while they await their appearance before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.