Tributes trigger tearful outpouring at Clarendon funeral

There were few dry eyes at the funeral of the Clarendon mother and her four children as tribute after tribute resulted in tearful outpouring.

Family matriarch Gwendolyn Wright McKnight found the strength to take the stage to deliver a powerful rendition of the popular Grace Thrillers classic 'Around God's Throne'.

"They are somewhere around the throne of God ... I keep searching and searching until I shall find them," she belted, with hands on her chest.

She was supported on stage by friend Pamela Henry and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central Robert Nesta Morgan.

As her vocals filled at Stuart Hall auditorium at Clarendon College, relatives and well-wishers gave way to tears, with one family member falling to her knees.

Just as the emotions seemed to be settled, a floral tribute from students at Beulah All-Age and Infant School set off strong reactions.

Marching to the strains of Gramps Morgan's 'People Like You', the students placed roses on the casket of their classmate five-year-old Rafaella Smith.

There were bouts of uncontrollable tears during the children's tribute.

Earlier, mourners were treated to musical tributes from singer Jodian Pantry and Dean Clover of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Kemesha Wright and her children – 23-month-old Keshawn Henry; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-lee Smith, 11; and Rafaella Smith were killed and their throats at their home in Cocoa Piece on June 21.

Rushane Barrnett has confessed to murdering his five cousins.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

