Emancipation Day 2022: Holness celebrates 'great strides', Golding demands reparation update

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is celebrating "great strides" by Jamaicans who started property-less while Opposition Leader Mark Golding is demanding an update on the push for reparations in speeches marking Emancipation Day 2022.

Slavery was fully abolished in 1838 in British colonies, four years after its proclamation on August 1, 1834. Jamaica was first a Spanish colony before it was captured by the British in 1655.

This year's milestone comes as Jamaica marks 60 years of political Independence from Great Britain on August 6.

"As we celebrate Emancipation in our 60th year of Independence, we must reflect on what we used our freedom to achieve. Any objective assessment of the 128 years from Emancipation to Independence will conclude that the Jamaicans throughout that period made great strides even though they started with no assets or endowment, particularly in the land. They had no savings or wealth to pass down to generations," said Holness.

He added that "education was primary, and illiteracy was high; violence, a means of control during slavery, became a part of our socialization through generations. The economy simply could not absorb the labour force and pay meaningful wages".

Despite the disadvantages, Holness said Jamaica is among the oldest and continuous liberal democracies in the world and is the first black democratic nation. "We have a free press and a highly participatory civil society. We have a strong government and civil bureaucracy, are ranked highly on many development indices, and continue to be a respected voice in international affairs and a sought-after brand."

"Your efforts in educating your children, saving, acquiring property, building your business, abiding by the law, and even the difficult and trying times we are experiencing will mean that the next generation, your children, and grandchildren will be better off," the prime minister told Jamaicans.

Golding acknowledged the social and economic deprivations that greeted Jamaicans when emancipation took effect.

But he used his speech to demand an update from the Holness administration on the push for reparations.

"I recall that last year, the Government through the Minister with responsibility for Culture said that they would be embarking on a separate initiative to seek compensation by way of a petition to the Privy Council seeking billions of pounds in reparations. The country has not been told anything more of this since that announcement, and we would like to know the present status of that petition," he said.

He also called for the government to regularise land ownership in squatter communities because "land remains an unresolved issue in our country".

"Other than in a few historic free villages, the emancipated former slaves received no land or other assets to start their new lives. Even today, many hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans continue to live in informal settlements, without security of land tenure or adequate supporting infrastructure. This is why Government must step in to regularize their ownership and give these Jamaicans the fundamental economic opportunity and sense of dignity that come with owning the land where they live," he added.

Lamenting slavery as an "exploitative system rooted in violence", Golding said its effects still linger and are "preventing our nation from achieving its full potential". "We must emancipate ourselves from that aspect of mental slavery which makes us too quick to anger and too willing to use violence in our everyday lives."

