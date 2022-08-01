Firearm seized in St James, man charged
Published:Monday | August 1, 2022 | 5:44 PM
A man was arrested and charged following the seizure of an illegal gun in West Village, Montego Bay, St James.
Charged is 32-year-old Keno Gayle of West Village.
His court date has not been finalised.
The police report that about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday cops were in the area when a house that was occupied by Gayle was searched.
During the search, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol was found in the bottom drawer of a dresser in a room.
Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, Gayle was charged.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.