Firearm seized in St James, man charged

A man was arrested and charged following the seizure of an illegal gun in West Village, Montego Bay, St James.

Charged is 32-year-old Keno Gayle of West Village.

His court date has not been finalised.

The police report that about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday cops were in the area when a house that was occupied by Gayle was searched.

During the search, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol was found in the bottom drawer of a dresser in a room.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, Gayle was charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.