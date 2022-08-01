Hanover couple reportedly murdered in sleep

A couple was allegedly shot dead while sleeping as gunmen went on a rampage in the western parish of Hanover early Monday.

The attackers reportedly kicked open the doors to a house and shot a man and a woman in Pumpkin Bottom.

A man was also killed in the neighbouring community of Barbican.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The shootings took place about 2 a.m.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It's not clear whether the cases are linked.

The police are at both locations.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.