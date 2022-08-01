Hanover couple reportedly murdered in sleep
Published:Monday | August 1, 2022 | 5:40 AM
A couple was allegedly shot dead while sleeping as gunmen went on a rampage in the western parish of Hanover early Monday.
The attackers reportedly kicked open the doors to a house and shot a man and a woman in Pumpkin Bottom.
A man was also killed in the neighbouring community of Barbican.
Their identities have not yet been released.
The shootings took place about 2 a.m.
It's not clear whether the cases are linked.
The police are at both locations.
