It is not business as usual in agriculture – Pearnel Charles Jr

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr on Saturday told farmers that it makes no sense to be resistant to changes, as the sector is moving forward to address food security and growth.

In his address at the 68th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural Industrial Food Show in Clarendon, while touting the growth and innovations, had a message for those who are set in their thinking.

“Change is coming whether you like it or not, because this is the new era of agriculture in Jamaica. We are going to do things that make sense for agriculture in Jamaica, even if it doesn’t make sense for you,” Charles said.

He spoke about the wheat flour substitution programme, in a bid to combat the global shortage of the grain due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“It is going to present to the country a different diet; cassava, breadfruit and sweet potato. So, this is about us changing the thinking. Too many people in Jamaica, for different reasons, some for their own self-interest don’t want change,” he said.

Citing the many hazards facing the industry, including praedial larceny and climate change, Charles said if there is going to be any chance of withstanding all of those things and more, it would mean the thinking will have to be different.

“We have to operate more efficiently, and we have to make sure that we are coordinating and operating towards better production and better productivity; and we are promoting what we grow to what we eat, and how we produce,” he said.

Charles also highlighted the growth of the agricultural sector is on the right trajectory – with a 10.4 per cent growth in the first quarter and more than seven per cent growth in export.

He also praised the innovation that is taking place in agriculture, pointing out that drones are now being used in production to improve efficiency – to waste less and to produce more.

“This is what we mean when we say Jamaica is going to grow smart and eat smart. The point is the new era of agriculture in Jamaica is the era of innovation and efficiency towards sustainability and food security. This is how Jamaica and our region is going to grow smart and eat smart.”