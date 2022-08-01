Labourer charged after gun seized in Trelawny stop and search
A Trelawny labourer was on Sunday charged after being held with a gun during a police stop and search.
He is 26-year-old Victor Allen, otherwise called 'Jonel', of Falmouth, who is charged with illegal possession of firearm.
The police report that a team was conducting a patrol along Market Street when around 6:40 a.m. Allen was seen acting in a suspicious manner.
He stopped, searched and a SCCY CPX-2 nine millimetre pistol and a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds was found in a bag he was carrying, the police report.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
