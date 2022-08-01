Police emergency 119 number is down

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says the Police 119 emergency number is out of service.

The JCF says a technical team from its telecommunications provider Flow is currently working to resolve the issue.

It did not state the nature of the problem.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.