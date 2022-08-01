St Mary woman charged for stabbing child's father

A 35-year-old St Mary woman has been charged for the stabbing of her child's father.

Ramona Johnson, otherwise called 'Mona', of Oxford district in Free Hill, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent on Sunday.

Her court date is yet to be settled.

She had been on the run since the Wednesday, June 1 incident in Fontabelle district in the parish.

The police report that about 7:20 p.m., Johnson went to her child's father residence in Fontabelle district to pickup the infant.

She reportedly attacked him with a pair of scissors, took the child and left.

Moments after, the man realised that he was stabbed in the back.

He was taken to a hospital where he was admitted and treated for a punctured lung.

