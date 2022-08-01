UPDATE: Police 119 emergency number back in service
Published:Monday | August 1, 2022 | 6:19 PM
The Police 119 emergency number is working again, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says.
Service was restored Monday afternoon.
The JCF advised earlier that a technical team from its telecoms provider Flow was working on the issue.
The problem was not disclosed.
