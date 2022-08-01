Mon | Aug 1, 2022

UPDATE: Police 119 emergency number back in service

Published:Monday | August 1, 2022 | 6:19 PM
The problem that forced the number out of service was not disclosed.

The Police 119 emergency number is working again, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says.

Service was restored Monday afternoon.

The JCF advised earlier that a technical team from its telecoms provider Flow was working on the issue. 

The problem was not disclosed.

