60-y-o farmer killed in Clarendon

The body of a 60-year-old farmer was found with stab wounds in Crooked River, Clarendon on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Edward Grant.

Reports are that about midday Sunday, Grant left home for his farm and did not return.

About 9:30p.m., residents stumbled upon his body and summoned the police.

The police say Grant had stab wounds to the upper body.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

