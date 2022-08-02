Cop boyfriend charged with murder of Donna-Lee Donaldson

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has announced that murder charges have been laid against Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, who was last seen on July 11.

Speaking at the JCF's digital press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said that Maitland was formally charged earlier in the afternoon.

“His formal charge comes after 20 days of diligent and comprehensive investigations by detectives in what began as a missing-person investigation, which, given the evidence that was being collected, subsequently became a murder probe,” said Bailey.

Asked whether Donaldson's body had been found in order to substantiate the charge, Bailey said that investigators made the determination based on forensic evidence which has so far been collected.

Maitland's apartment, where Donaldson was reportedly last seen, was processed by crime scene investigators on July 15, two days after the young woman was reported missing. The constable has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to her disappearance.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said the police will provide updates to Donaldson's relatives, and urged the public not to circulate fake news which hinders police investigations.

