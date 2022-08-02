Cops linked to $100K-bribery deal charged with murder

The two policemen who were held for the July 16 shooting death of 49-year-old tiler Phillip Wallace in Red Hills, St Andrew, have been formally charged with murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey gave the update concerning Corporal Miguel Ebanks and Constable Purcell Carter while addressing the Jamaica Constabulary Force's digital press briefing held Tuesday afternoon.

“We got a ruling from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that both officers should be charged with murder and other offences, and that is today [Tuesday]. So the appropriate action will be taken,” Bailey told the briefing.

A third policeman who was implicated in Wallace's killing, and who had fled the island following that incident, is now also in custody after recently returning from the United States.

Ebanks and Carter, who are attached to the St Andrew North police division, had previously been pointed out in an identification parade in relation to Wallace's killing.

On July 16, Wallace was sitting outside a bar along Green Glebe Road in Red Hills when he was shot by assailants. It is reported that he was killed after refusing to pay money to his attackers in a bribery case.

