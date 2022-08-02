Ex-worker charged with courthouse fire remanded

Romario 'Keith' Gopaul, the man charged with setting fire to the St Catherine Parish Court administrative building following a break-in, was remanded when he appeared in the same court Tuesday.

Gopaul, 28, a former employee of the Ministry of Justice, is charged with office breaking, larceny and arson.

When he appeared before Parish Court Judge Nicole Kellier he pleaded not guilty and was ordered remanded.

The matter has been set for mention on September 27, 2022.

It is reported that on July 24, 2022 fire was observed coming from the court offices in Emancipation Square, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The fire brigade was summoned and upon arrival it was discovered that the civil litigation office was set ablaze.

Police were later called to the scene and investigation revealed that the office was broken into and a safe with money forced open and the cash stolen.

The police said evidence suggested that the culprit set the place ablaze to cover the crime.

The fire was the second in a two-month period at the same location.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.