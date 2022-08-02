Houses firebombed, gang shoot-out in Gregory Park
Published:Tuesday | August 2, 2022 | 12:25 PM
Three houses were firebombed early this morning in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.
And there was also heavy gunfire for a prolonged period as rival gangs traded bullets.
Two board structures were flattened along Cottage Drive while a concrete dwelling was set ablaze at Mitchell Drive.
The attacks took place sometime after 3 a.m.
Residents say the firebombing occurred after the exchange of gunfire.
The police are investigating both incidents.
More information to come.
- Andre Williams
