Houses firebombed, gang shoot-out in Gregory Park

Three houses were firebombed early this morning in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

And there was also heavy gunfire for a prolonged period as rival gangs traded bullets.

Two board structures were flattened along Cottage Drive while a concrete dwelling was set ablaze at Mitchell Drive.

The attacks took place sometime after 3 a.m.

Residents say the firebombing occurred after the exchange of gunfire.

The police are investigating both incidents.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

