Immigration Corner | Good news for truck drivers, nurse aides

I am a 28-years-old truck driver, and my wife is a nurse aide. We have one son. We are interested in moving to Canada, but we are not sure how to go about applying. We read your articles all the time and we are hoping you would answer our question in The Gleaner. We are law-abiding and have been saving our money to make sure we have the required savings. We are just not sure if our occupation would qualify us to apply. Please let us know how we could qualify. Thank you.

There are various programmes available for individuals and couples who are interested in living and working in Canada. The key is to apply for the correct programme based on your work experience, education, and other credentials.

The most popular route to apply to become a permanent resident is via the Express Entry System. This portal manages applications from individuals who can demonstrate that they are eligible to enter the pool of eligible candidates, so that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can review your information alongside other potential applicants. This system is competitive, and so the IRCC usually selects the best candidates to invite them to apply for permanent residence.

The Express Entry System has undergone several changes since its implementation in 2015 and we expect a major change in the fall, as the federal government promises to return to processing of applications within six months. This is to ensure that Canada has the required workers to meet employers’ need and to buffer the economy.

NEW OCCUPATIONS

Work experience and type of occupation are important, as this determines the programme that you would be eligible for. Individuals should have a minimum of one continuous year in a professional or administrative occupation to qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme. For the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, a minimum of two years of either full-time or combined part-time work experience is required.

Although there is no specific occupation that is identified by the IRCC, individuals are admitted into the pool based on the National Occupational Classification (NOC) code for your primary occupation. The code is based on your job title and job duties. This code is used by the federal government and provinces to select individuals based on their occupation and skill.

Recently, the NOC codes have been amended to a Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) system. This amendment has resulted in the inclusion of many new occupations that will qualify when the changes take effect in November 2022.

For the first time, the following occupations can apply under the Express Entry System: Transport truck drivers, bus drivers, subway operators, heavy-equipment operators, nurse aides, orderlies, patient service associates, aestheticians, electrologist and related occupations, residentials installers and servicers, sheriffs, bailiffs, payroll administrators, pest controllers and fumigators, correctional service officers, dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants, teaching assistants, aircraft assemblers, and other repairers and servicers.

With the change to a TEER system of occupation classification and with the recent amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, we expect that the federal government will focus on occupation-based invitations to apply for permanent residence. This would be similar to the selection method employed by many provinces under the Provincial Nominee Programme.

HOW TO QUALIFY

In preparation for these changes and to ensure that you qualify in the fall, I encourage you to immediately get your language skills and educational credentials assessed. It does not matter that you are from an English-speaking country. Every applicant must have a formal report of their language skills, and a report from a designated institution that identifies your level of education. Once you have these two critical documents, I recommend that you contact an immigration lawyer.

Not all post-secondary education is recognised in Canada, and so you must request an educational credential assessment report to prove that your diploma or degree is equivalent to one in Canada. You may request an assessment from www.wes.org;www.icascanada.ca, or any other organisation listed on www.canada.ca.

One of the simplest ways of maximising your chances of qualifying is to have excellent language skills. You will need excellent language results for English and/or French language. The approved language tests for English are the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme, or the International English Language Testing System general training examination. For French, the approved test is the TEF Canada: Test d’évaluation de Français, available at Alliance Française.

JOB OFFER

Although a job offer is not required, you increase your chances of being selected by having one. A valid job offer from a qualified Canadian employer means that you are more likely to be selected quickly, or receive a provincial nomination. Many individuals are unaware of what constitute a valid job offer and face rejection when they apply. To qualify, your perspective employer must provide you with a Labour Market Impact Assessment report. This information is required when you are applying.

You should consult with a Canadian immigration lawyer to find out the programme that is most suitable for you and your family, based on your occupation and background. Your immigration lawyer can also assist you to prepare and submit an accurate application and provide you with valuable tips on how to increase your chances of being selected.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public with office in Ottawa, Ontario. Submit your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com or call/WhatsApp 613-695-8777. You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.